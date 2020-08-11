Fayetteville Mayor’s African-American Advisory Council declares racism public health crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Mayor’s African-American Advisory Council declares racism is a public health crisis.

Committee members have presented a resolution to Mayor Lioneld Jordan, Fayetteville’s police chief, the board of health, and city council members, declaring racism a public health emergency in the City of Fayetteville.

The resolution recommends several things including the development of a racial equity strategic plan and the banning of certain police tactics.

D’Andre Jones, Advisory Council Chairman, says this action is the first step in a long-overdue restorative measure for the city’s African-American community.

“Fayetteville, as a people, we are going to build a truly multicultural, democratic, society that maybe can emerge as a model for Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and every village in between,” he said.

The Fayetteville City Council will vote on the resolution one week from today on August 18.

