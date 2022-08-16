FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 15, a Fayetteville man and member of a white nationalist hate group that allegedly planned to disrupt a Pride celebration was arraigned in Idaho.

Devin W. Center, 22, was among 31 members of the “Patriot Front” group arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on June 11. The Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear and were seen loading up into a U-Haul in a hotel parking lot.

Center entered a not guilty plea via Zoom to charges of conspiracy to riot. He appeared before Judge Mayli A. Walsh in the Kootenai County Magistrate Court.

According to its website, Patriot Front seeks to “reclaim America” by “asserting [its] right to cultural independence.”

“The LIBERTY of our people, paramount to our cause, will be secured,” the website adds.

Center has a pretrial conference scheduled for October 21 with a jury trial set to start on November 7.