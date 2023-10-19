FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville mother Zephaniah Livingston spreads the word of two UAMS maternity programs.

Livingston went through both Centering Pregnancy and Healthy Start when she was pregnant with her now 14-month-old Lucinda.

“Whenever I got started with the healthy start program they helped me get on Medicaid because I didn’t have insurance at the time,” said Livingston.

Both programs help soon-to-be mothers to ensure they are healthy throughout their pregnancy and after delivery. The programs also can work around schedules.

“It was so nice for my husband not to have to take off work to come to the prenatal appointments,” said Livingston.

Medical professionals even help mothers decide what type of delivery they want.

“I did a natural birth. But some of the moms were like ‘Oh no, Epidural please.’ I’m like’ ‘I’ll get an epidural if I need one,'” said Livingston.

The program Healthy Start even checked in on Livingston when she had a miscarriage.

“Healthy start was majorly there at least when I had my miscarriage to sit there are go ‘Hey, your not alone in this, and your not the only mom that’s gone through this'”, said Livingston.

Now she’s pregnant again and wants more programs to help expecting mothers.

“We need to spread the programs like Healthy Start and centering to other areas outside of Fayetteville and Rogers and Bentonville because it really could help more moms who are struggling there in the small towns,” said Livingston.

Livingston is not in either program right now as she didn’t want to take a spot for someone who really needs the help these programs give. She hopes more people will learn about these programs and wants more expecting mothers in Arkansas to know they are not alone.