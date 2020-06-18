Fayetteville mural to honor black lives matter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New artwork making its way to Dickson Street.

A group of artists is collaborating on the project after University of Arkansas student-athlete Markus Ballengee talked with his friends to come up with a way to build off the momentum of the peaceful protest for George Floyd in Fayetteville a few weeks ago.

Ballengee said he wanted to make a positive impact for the community.

“We wanted to create a mural that was consistent with what is happening with the black lives matter movement and everything. So the mural itself is going to be incorporated in that and it’s also going to focus on, you know, we’re going to have some people within the mural that wearing masks cause you know the whole coronavirus situation,” Ballengee said.

Ballengee said that he and his friends have been working with the NWA Art Collective to create the mural that will be finished this Saturday at the corner of Dickson Street and College Avenue.

Ballengee said there will be an unveiling party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with vendors, guest speakers, and a D.J. masks and hand sanitizer will be available.