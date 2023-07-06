WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial for a Fayetteville man accused of murder has been postponed again.

Kacey Kawika Jennings, 29, was arrested after the disappearance of Allison Maria Castro, 28, in September last year.

Castro was reported as a missing person on September 19 after the family was unable to contact her.

Police responded to a residence as Jennings was experiencing an apparent drug overdose that same day.

Investigators then found “more information” that led them to “believe that the suspect in this case had possibly killed his ex-girlfriend,” according to Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Jennings is charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft of property. He entered a plea of not guilty.

Jennings was supposed to have a trial on July 6 but it was postponed. He has a newly scheduled omnibus hearing on Oct. 9.