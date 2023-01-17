WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial date for a Fayetteville man accused of murdering a missing woman and tampering with her body has been set for April 4.

Judge Mark Lindsay in the Circuit Court of Washington County issued an order of continuance on January 17. Kacey Jennings, 29, is charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse. He was arrested after the disappearance of Allison Maria Castro, 28, in September 2022.

Police responded to a residence on September 19 as Jennings was experiencing an apparent drug overdose. Investigators then found “more information” that led them to “believe that the suspect in this case had possibly killed his ex-girlfriend,” according to Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Allison Castro, 28. Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayetteville police spoke with Castro’s family and learned that Jennings and Castro were previously in a relationship and lived together. Castro was reported as a missing person on September 19 after the family was unable to contact her.

Jennings entered a plea of not guilty on October 19, 2022. He is being held in the Washington County jail without bond.