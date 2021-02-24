Fayetteville named a 2020 Tree City USA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville was recognized as a 2020 Tree City USA earlier this month due to its commitment to urban forest management.

This is the 26th year in a row the city has received the honor. Fayetteville received the recognition by meeting the Tree City USA requirements. The requirements are having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, and annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Fayetteville celebrates Arbor Day in October with the Celebration of Trees, when the city gives away 1,000 trees to residents.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the US Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.

More information about the importance of trees and other resources can be found on the city’s Urban Forestry webpage.