Fayetteville named a 2020 Tree City USA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
trees_1501774581869.png

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville was recognized as a 2020 Tree City USA earlier this month due to its commitment to urban forest management.

This is the 26th year in a row the city has received the honor. Fayetteville received the recognition by meeting the Tree City USA requirements. The requirements are having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, and annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Fayetteville celebrates Arbor Day in October with the Celebration of Trees, when the city gives away 1,000 trees to residents.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the US Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.

More information about the importance of trees and other resources can be found on the city’s Urban Forestry webpage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers