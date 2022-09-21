FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rocket Homes has released a list of the 12 best cities for viewing fall foliage, breaking them down into geographical regions.

Using a variety of metrics, the site named Fayetteville the #3 destination in the south. Charleston, West Virginia and Ashland, Kentucky came in first and second.

The site pegged October 30 as the optimal day to view the leaves in Northwest Arkansas, and tabbed Fayetteville as having a 51.8% rate of deciduous tree coverage.

“The city sits near Ozark-St. Francis National Forest, home to the Pig Trail Scenic Byway, a popular 19-mile stretch of leafy canopy tunnels that engulf cars in bright oranges, reds and yellows,” the report notes. It also brought attention to Whitaker’s Point, Devil’s Den State Park and Fayetteville’s numerous hiking and mountain biking trails.

The report says that researchers at BestPlaces.net used the following metrics to determine their best cities in each region:

Square miles of metro area covered in deciduous trees

Percent of metro area covered in deciduous trees

Freezing temperatures relating to plants (plant hardiness zones)

Latitude of metro area

Elevation (feet above sea level)

The foliage study covered 383 U.S. metropolitan areas. Other top selections included State College, Pennsylvania, Bloomington, Indiana and Ogden, Utah. All of the rankings are available here.