Fayetteville named among climate leaders on CDP 2021 ‘A list’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville has been recognized by CDP as an “A List” city. According to a news release from the city, Fayetteville is one of 95 cities listed recognized for exceptional leadership on environmental action and transparency.

Designed to encourage and support cities to ramp up their climate action and ambition, CDP’s “Cities A List” is based on environmental data disclosed by cities to the CDP-ICLEI Unified Reporting System, according to the release.

The release says to score an A, a city must disclose publicly and have a city-wide emissions inventory, have set an emissions reduction target and a renewable energy target for the future and have published a climate action plan.

It must also complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and have a climate adaptation plan to demonstrate how it will tackle climate hazards.

Many “A List” cities are also taking a variety of other leadership actions, including political commitment from a city’s mayor to tackle climate change, according to a news release.

“Fayetteville is extremely proud to once again be selected for the Cities A List,” Mayor Lioneld Jordan said “Our community has been working together for many years to develop and implement a strategic plan to reduce our impact on the environment. Our success in this effort shows that communities can take a leadership position and make a difference in the fight against climate change. If we all work together, we can make positive change.”

The release says Fayetteville has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through its Energy Action Plan, which includes a determination to achieve 50% community-wide clean energy by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

According to the release, the city has also developed composting and recycling programs with the goal of achieving 40% total waste diversion from the landfill by 2027.

The release says Fayetteville’s Active Transportation Plan calls for continued development of cycling and pedestrian routes throughout the community to help cut down on carbon emissions.