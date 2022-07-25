FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise known as Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Petty Officer 2nd Class Dana Ralpho, courtesy: Navy Office of Community Outreach

According to a news release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Petty Officer 2nd Class Dana Ralpho is a logistics specialist aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Navy aircraft carrier operating out of San Diego.

A Navy logistics specialist is responsible for managing inventories and issuance of repair parts and supplies and distributing mail for naval ships, submarines, aviation squadrons, and shore-based activities.

The release says Ralpho uses skills and values similar to those she learned in Fayetteville.

“I grew up with a family that always told me to just be me,” said Ralpho. “I was taught to speak up when I feel I need to be heard and that closed mouths don’t get fed.”

The training program involves disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfighting.

The program includes gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, counter-piracy, mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal and diving salvage operations, according to the release.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.