PHILADELPHIA, Pen. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.

Watkins has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol”.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Singer Madison Watkins performs the national anthem prior to the start of Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Madison Watkins sings the national anthem before Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

She spoke with KNWA/FOX24 after her appearance on “America’s Got Talent”.

