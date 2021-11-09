Fayetteville non-profit bakery celebrates promotions of employees on autism spectrum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rockin’ Baker, a Fayetteville-based nonprofit bakery offering comprehensive on-the-job training to individuals on the autism spectrum, is celebrating the promotion of two student-cadets to managerial roles in the bakery.

A special promotion ceremony and celebration will be held for Camryn Cook and Joaquin Martinez at 2 p.m. on November 10, at Rockin’ Baker in Fayetteville.

According to a press release from the bakery, Cook and Martinez began at Rockin’ Baker as student-cadets and were eventually promoted to assistant bakers.

“I’m so proud of Camryn [Cook] and Joaquin’s [Martinez’s] accomplishments,” said Daymara Baker, founder and chief baker at Rockin’ Baker. “When I opened five years ago my dream was to see changed lives. With their success, this dream is coming true.”

Cook will assume the role of bakery manager. The press release states that she will be responsible for creating the weekly bread flavors, managing customer interaction, and supporting the day-to-day operations of the bakery. Martinez will become production manager. His duties will include managing wholesale orders, producing baked goods for the retail and wholesale business, managing paid and volunteer labor and coordinating delivery.