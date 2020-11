FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many of us have a long weekend during Thanksgiving and the City of Fayetteville wants to make it easier for people to go downtown during the holiday.

They city will not charge for parking in the Dickson Street Entertainment District or the Downtown Square business district from Thursday through the weekend.

Paid parking will resume Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Dickson Street District.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan encourages people to take advantage and support small business.