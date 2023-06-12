FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is still being affected by a suspected “cyber incident” that happened last week. Online bill pay is still inactive.

The utilities department is impacted the most from the cyber incident. Access to online billing is not working at this time, according to the department. Residents can make payments by cash or by check in person or by mail. No cut-offs or penalties will be effective for this week, according to the utilities department.

A few of the cities departments phone services have not been fully restored yet, but are expected to be up by the end of the week.

An employee for Fayetteville’s IT Department, Keith Macedo said that the cyber incident doesn’t suspect this to be a safety concern to the public since Fayetteville utilities does not store credit card information.