FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville is the only city in the United States to test out a new program called CycleRap.

Mobility director Dane Eifling was surprised to learned Fayetteville was chosen to test out the new program.

“Really pretty big honor for Fayetteville. We are a gold level bicycle community but we are also the only designated bike city in the country,” said Eifling.

CycleRap is a program from the nonprofit iRap which is based in London. iRap has conducted other programs to check on how safe road networks are. However, the nonprofit wanted to develop a program which would show how safe biking routes are.

“To identify gaps in safety in a community’s cycling network,” said Brannon Pack with Experience Fayetteville.

Eifling’s first step was to find a way to get footage of surrounding bike trails for the program.

“What we did was we attached a pole, a retractable pole onto the back of the bike and put the GOPRO at the end of that pole,” said Eifling.

Then it was time to take the rigged bike out on the biking trails.

“It took a few days of riding that was a little over 50 miles and we are doing this in the Spring,” said Eifling. “So, the weather was a little chilly, we got a little rain and sleeted on actually one day.”

The results showed most of the biking trails in Fayetteville are safe but there are some areas which are not.

“Like the Appleby and Rolling Hills. We also have some improvements coming to that section. Those are areas that we have been concerned about before,” said Eifling.

High risk areas included places where there is high speed traffic and things like a sidewalk’s edge being too close to the bike trail as that can cause a bicyclist to crash.