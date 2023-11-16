FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville participated in a new program looking to identify problem areas along bicycle routes.

The program is a year long trial called CycleRAP. It is from a non-profit called International Road Assessment Programme, which is based in London.

Fayetteville is the only city in the United States chosen to participate in the trial. According to Brannon Pack with Experience Fayetteville, the city rigged an electric bicycle with a GoPro camera.

The bike then rode for 50 miles along paved trails and street bike lanes. Pack stated the program found at least 70% of the city’s biking trails to be safe.

“Fayetteville truly is an award winning bicycle friendly community but that takes work and has taken years of work by a lot of people to get us to where we are. But there is still more opportunities that exist within our network to make sure everyone that lives in Fayetteville can connect to it,” said Pack.

Other cities in the trial include Barcelona and Madrid in Spain, Bogota, Colombia, and Sao Paulo, Brazil.