Fayetteville parents voice concerns about back to school plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The school board hears concerns from parents and educators about its back to school plan at its meeting earlier tonight.

Last week, Superintendent John L Colbert announced three different options for classes across the district this fall.

Two of the choices are all virtual and the third is a traditional blended calendar, which has students and teachers in virtual classes three days a week, and in-person classes the other two days.

Colbert said over 8000 parents responded to the the districts survey on what plan they felt was best.

A total of 5,566 students have opted for the blended option.

President of the Board of Education Nika Waitsman said it is going to take some time to get back to a normal school year.

“This is an arrangement that no one’s super excited about, but it is the state of the world that we’re living in right now and we all just hope that it’s temporary, but I think as we work together in the community, we can get our numbers down. We can get to a place where we can make some adjustments,” she said.

The first day of school is tentatively set for Monday, August 24.