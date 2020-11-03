Fayetteville Parks and Recreation announces outdoor backpacking, mountain biking programs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department announces two new Outdoor Fayetteville programs coming this fall: backpacking and mountain biking.

Fayetteville’s trail systems offer an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities that Outdoor Fayetteville will utilize to provide community members with training and education.

Families will learn critical skills with equipment provided by Fayetteville Parks and Recreation. No experience required.

Participants will be in small groups to ensure social distancing is maintained at all times.

COVID-19 safety protocols and directives from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control will be implemented to ensure user and staff safety.



Backpacking

For $10 a person, or $25 for a family of five or fewer (participants must be age five or older), hikers will gain knowledge and comfort with using a backpack and all of the equipment involved in backpacking. Completing the program will have families prepared to attend Outdoor Fayetteville’s Backpacking Trip in 2021.



Four day-hikes are available:

November 10, Sequoyah Woods, 1 – 4 p.m.

November 21, Kessler Regional, Park 9 a.m. – noon

December 1, Lake Wilson Park, 1 – 4 p.m.

December 12, Centennial Park, 9 a.m. – noon

Mountain Biking

Mountain bikers, age eight and older, will learn how to ride safely by starting on paved trails and working up to soft-surface trails. Participants will also get to know the various parts of their bike; all for only $20 per person.



Two mountain biking sessions are available:

November 18, Lake Fayetteville, 1 – 4 p.m.

December 12, Lake Fayetteville, 2 – 5 p.m.

Click here to register and find out more information.