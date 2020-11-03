Fayetteville Parks and Recreation announces Outdoor Fayetteville backpacking and mountain biking programs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department announced two new Outdoor Fayetteville programs Tuesday.

The two programs will be centered around backpacking and mountain biking.

The backpacking program will teach participants five years of age or older the proper use of a backpack and all other backpacking-related equipment. The cost is $10 per individual or $25 for a family of five.

Four day-hikes are available as part of the backpacking program

November 10, Sequoyah Woods, 1 – 4 pm

November 21, Kessler Regional, Park 9 am – noon

December 1, Lake Wilson Park, 1 – 4 pm

December 12, Centennial Park, 9 am – noon

Mountain biking will be available to those eight and older and teach bikers how to ride safely by starting on paved trails and working their way up to soft-surface trails. Participants will also get to learn about the various parts of their bike. The cost of the mountain biking program is $20 per person.

Two mountain biking sessions are available:

November 18, Lake Fayetteville, 1 – 4 pm

December 12, Lake Fayetteville, 2 – 5 pm

Those who wish to register or find more information can visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation, call the Parks and Recreation office at (479) 444-3471, or email dshaw@fayetteville-ar.gov.