Fayetteville Parks and Recreation to close administrative office, some public restrooms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation office, located will be closed to the public effective immediately.

Staff will be answering the phone at 479-444-3471 and emails at parks@fayetteville-ar.gov between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Parks and Recreation Department is also closing most public restrooms located in City parks, with the exception of six key restrooms in heavily used areas.

The restrooms remaining open are: Walker Park by the Baseball Complex and Razorback Trail, Wilson Park, Kessler Mountain Soccer Complex, Gordon Long, Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex, and Lake Fayetteville Veterans Memorial Park.



Parks Maintenance staff is focusing on the most used park and trail restrooms so they can sanitize them two to three times per day.



“Our parks and trails are a safe place for the people of Fayetteville to be active in the open air and to keep healthy,” said Connie Edmonston, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We are encouraging people to use the parks and trails to ease stress during these challenging times; however, we are emphasizing the importance of practicing social distancing and other recommendations by the CDC.”



For additional information about the City of Fayetteville’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/covid19.