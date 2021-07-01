Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Director to retire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Director, Connie Edmonston, will retire July 9 after 35 years working with the city.

According to a news release from the city, a celebration honoring her years of service will be held on Thursday, July 8, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain Street. The public is invited to attend.

Edmonston began working for the city in 1982 as an administrative assistant before transitioning to the role of assistant parks and recreation director, according to the release.

Edmonston left to work for Washington Regional in 1994, but returned in 1998 as parks and recreation director.

The release says Edmonston has seen more than 1,700 parkland acres and 40 park properties added to Fayetteville’s parks system.

“I have seen many changes and expansion in parks and recreation,” Edmonston said. “The projects and programs that were achieved during my time with the City were all made possible because of outstanding Parks and Recreation Staff, the Mayor, City administration, our Parks Advisory Board, City Council and of course, our remarkable residents.”

Edmonston received a number of awards including the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood award in 2009 and Ramay Jr. High’s Outstanding Volunteer Award in 1999, according to the release.

Edmonston received a bachelor’s degree in recreation from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in recreation administration from the University of Kansas, according to the release. She also holds a degree in physical and health education.

The release says in 1987, Edmonston became one of the first recipients of the Certified Parks and Recreation Professional distinction awarded by the state of Arkansas, and she continued that certification for more than 30 years.