Fayetteville Parks & Recreation announces first Fortnite league

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Think you’re the best Fortnite player in Northwest Arkansas?

You’ll have a chance to prove it after the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation division announced its first Fortnite league on Thursday.

The new solos league will be open to gamers ages 8 years and older. There are no residency requirements, and registration is $5.

The six-week league accepts all platforms (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile) and will feature two games per week, beginning on October 13.

Matches will be held on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in a private league lobby.

Standings will be updated weekly, and prizes awarded to the top performers at the end of the league.

Registration is also open for a second season of Rocket League.

For more information about Fayetteville’s Esports program, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/esports

