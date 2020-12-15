Fayetteville Parks & Recreation announces new Mario Kart, Call of Duty leagues

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 13: Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching in March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. It’s a new era in gaming that delivers entirely new ways to play wherever and whenever people want. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Parks & Recreation announced the newest additions to its Esports program on Tuesday.

The city is adding two new leagues: Mario Kart, for players of all ages, and a Call of Duty Warzone league for players ages 16 and up.

The Mario Kart league will be designed for Nintendo Switch with eight races (150cc, random tracks) each week, beginning January 12 and through February 2. Two races per week will be played on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.

Standings will be cumulative, and the player with the most points at the end of the season wins. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers at the end of the league’s season.

The Call of Duty Warzone league will be played on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. There will be two matches per week on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., January 14 through February 4.

Standings will also be cumulative and prizes awarded to top finishers.

All players will be invited to a Discord server to be used for league match-making, score-reporting, announcements, rules, and more.

Registration is $5.

You can sign up at online at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation.