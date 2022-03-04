FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is seeking input on the expansion of the Yvonne Richardson Community Center as it continues to develop its design plan for the project.

An additional public meeting will be held on Thursday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at YRCC, located at 240 E. Rock St.

The expansion to YRCC is part of the 2019 bond package approved by Fayetteville residents. The center’s board of directors, Parks and Friends of YRCC, first began seeking public input in the summer of last year, when two public input sessions were held.

Information gathered from the summer 2021 meetings were then used to develop the “YRCC Expansion Project Survey.” Responses for this survey were collected online and in-person from Oct. 1 – Nov. 15, 2021. The results of the survey were then provided to the architects to use toward creating design elements of an initial concept of the expansion of the center.

In February, three public meetings were held by Parks to offer citizens and other interested persons or groups to view and provide their feedback on the preliminary design diagrams for the expansion from the project’s architect, Miller Boskus Lack Architects.