WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police announced today that an arrest has been made in the murder of a 22-year-old in August.

Dominic Heal, 20, was arrested on Oct. 16 and is accused of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

A Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department says that on Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to a shooting at the 900 block of N. Leverett Avenue.

The victim, Aveyun Smith, was driven to a medical facility by a family member and later pronounced dead.