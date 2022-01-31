FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 12:32 AM on January 30, Fayetteville patrol officers responded to 1796 N. Chestnut Ave. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found that a bullet had struck a residence. Nobody was injured.

Approximately two hours later, patrol responded back to the same residence for another report of shots heard. This time officers found that the vehicle belonging to the occupants of the residence had sustained damage from multiple bullet impacts.

This is an ongoing investigation.