Fayetteville PD confirms victim of September 10 homicide was 16 years old

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy has confirmed the victim of the Friday, September 10 homicide was a 16-year old. The Fayetteville School District also confirmed the minor was a student at the high school.

Murphy said the shooting happened inside a home on Pleasant Wood Drive around 10:30 Friday night, September 10.

Once officer arrived, they found the minor with gunshot wounds unable to be resuscitated.

With three days passed since the incident, Murphy said the shooter is still unknown.

“As of right now, there are no arrests that have been made but the detectives have been working around the clock and they’re still working on this right now and will be until they get this solved,” he said.

Murphy adds that it does appear to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Detectives are following up on leads and doing interviews with witnesses hoping to find answers.