Fayetteville PD encourages visible Halloween costumes

Statistics show kids are twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car while walking the streets during Halloween.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Statistics show kids are twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car while walking the streets during Halloween.

The Fayetteville Police Department is asking people to keep safety at the top of your mind.

It’s not just where you’re trick or treating, but what you’re wearing while you’re doing it.

If your wearing large masks or hats, it limits your vision. This increases the chances of being hit by a car.

It’s not just about if you can see the car, it’s about if the car can see you.

With a reflective vest on, you’re more visible to drivers.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said, “Well I mean it doesn’t matter how good you look if you end up in the hospital.”

If you’re making your kid’s costume at home you still have time to add light reflectors like duct tape, or if you’re still looking, it’s important to make sure you’re buying a bright costume.

If nothing else, you can string lights or light reflectors on to the props of the costume.