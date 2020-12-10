Fayetteville PD hand out bikes to local youth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Kids in Northwest Arkansas were able to get an early Christmas gift this year.

The Fayetteville Police Department along with “Petal it Forward” gave out bikes to kids in the community.

The bike giveaway event was held today at the Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville.

Corporal Johnny Foster with the police department said that event though a lot of their events were canceled this year due to the pandemic, they are glad that were able to host the giveaway just in time for Christmas.

“It’s been pretty cool to see all these little kids come in and its so excited and a couple of them its actually been their first ever bike so they have all been pretty excited you know?” Foster said.

Fayetteville police were able to give out 100 bikes at the event.