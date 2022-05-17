FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a social media post made on May 17, the Fayetteville Police Department has hired its first full-time social worker.

The department hired Steven Greathouse, a recent graduate of the Master’s of Social Work program at the University of Arkansas. He has spent the past 16 months with the Fayetteville police as a social work intern, where he co-authored a $250,000 federal grant and collaborated with community agencies around Northwest Arkansas.

According to the department, Greathouse has work experience as an advisor for the Arkansas Division of Community Corrections, as well as direct care support for inpatient behavioral health. He is currently a certified alcohol and drug counselor with the Arkansas Substance Abuse Certification Board. Additionally, he is in the process of pursuing social work licensure from the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board.

At the Fayetteville Police Department, the Lead Social Services Advocate will play “a critical role in the effort to reduce the number of calls to law enforcement, provide alternative crisis solutions to the community, and build linkages to needed community resources.”