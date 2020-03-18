Fayetteville PD implementing minor adjustments after COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is also implementing minor adjustments to its operating procedures.

Chief of Police Mike Reynolds said non-violent criminal reports will only be taken by phone and that officers have been issued personal protective equipment, like gloves, face masks, protective eye wear and clothing.

Reynolds said that the department’s community outreach and scheduled community events have been suspended for the next 30 days.

Agency tours and ride-along programs have also been temporarily suspended.