FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Dept. is investigating an overnight shooting on the Greenway Trail, according to a Facebook post.

A person shot from the trail into a home near Poplar St. a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. A report indicated automatic gunfire was heard near mile marker 3.39 of the trail. Nobody was hurt.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call 479-587-3555.