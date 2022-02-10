FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Marilyn S. Ellis, 65.

The release from the police states that she was last seen at her doctor’s office on February 7, and has not been seen or heard from since and has not returned home to Siloam Springs.

She is also without her prescription medications.

Her clothing at the time she went missing is unknown, but police report that she may have been traveling in a white 2014 Nissan Altima.

If you have any information, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.