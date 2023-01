FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 50-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 19.

Valentin Ustayy may be driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER, according to a Facebook post.

Police ask the public to call 479-575-3555 if they have seen him.