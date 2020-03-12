Fayetteville PD reacts to death of Hot Springs officer

Just months before officer Brent Scrimshire was shot during a traffic stop, the Fayetteville Police Department lost one of its own.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Hot Springs Police Department is seeing an outpour of support after one of their officers was shot and killed.

This is something that unfortunately isn’t new to one of our local agencies.

Just months before officer Brent Scrimshire was shot during a traffic stop, the Fayetteville Police Department lost one of its own.

Back in December, Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed in his police cruiser just outside the police department.

It was something that not only shook Fayetteville PD, but the entire community.

Law enforcement agencies across Northwest Arkansas community is sending its love to Hot Springs on social media.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD said these posts are all too familiar.

“It definitley warms your heart and makes you feel like your not alone but it is unfortunate we have to see the same things within a couple months of eachother,” he said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered state and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday in memory of Officer Scrimshire.