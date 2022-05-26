FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post made on the morning of May 26, the Fayetteville Police Department refuted the possibility of any school lockdowns occurring in the district today.

The post notes that the department was notified by the FBI of an anonymous tip concerning Gerald Acuff, 28, allegedly making statements sympathizing with mass shooters. The tip added that he has made “numerous statements and threats.”

Fayetteville PD detectives located him and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

“We have not identified any threats to school districts,” the post concludes.

Fayetteville Montessori school issued an alert to parents at 11:06 a.m. regarding a “precautionary lockdown” occurring from 10:25-11 a.m., adding that “your child is safe and the threat has been lifted.” A similar alert was also sent regarding a threat made “in the Springdale school district.”

The investigation is ongoing.