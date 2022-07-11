FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a July 11 social media post, the Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding an unsolved 2020 murder case.

The post states that 32-year-old Cameron Johnson was shot and killed in Fayetteville while sitting in his vehicle in December of 2020.

“This homicide investigation is still open and we need your help in the pursuit of justice for Cameron’s family and children,” the post says. If you have any information about the case, please contact Detective Mixon at (479) 587-3520.