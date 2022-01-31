FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a kidnapping that took place on January 30.

According to a social media post, at approximately 2:52 p.m. on January 30, Fayetteville Police officers responded to 2875 W. MLK in South Fayetteville in reference to a kidnapping. The victim was approached by a male “brandishing a handgun,” according to police.

The male forced the victim to get into the passenger seat of the vehicle. The suspect drove around for approximately 10-20 minutes before exiting the vehicle after realizing the victim had no money to provide. The victim left the scene unharmed and contacted the police department after the encounter.

During the initial investigation, officers were able to identify a person of interest. Police describe the person of interest as a white male wearing a dark hat, camo jacket, black shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and dark shoes.

If you have any information regarding this individual or case, please contact Det. Knotts at (479) 587-3520 and reference case #2022-6441. This investigation is ongoing.