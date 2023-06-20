FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A landmark case decided in Arkansas could set a precedent for the rest of the nation. Federal Judge James Moody ruled on Tuesday that minors can get gender-affirming care in the state.

This ruling came as a huge relief to the Jennen family, who have been on an emotional roller coaster for the past two years.

“I was mostly scared and angry,” remembers Sabrina Jennen when the Arkansas legislature passed the ban in 2021.

“We were in a completely helpless, powerless position,” said Sabrina’s mom, Lacey.

Arkansas became the first state in the nation to ban gender-affirming for children. It would have prohibited gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.

This law came less than a year after Sabrina first came out to her family in July 2020.

“From the time puberty started, it became really difficult for me, navigating all the changes but also this weird internal conflict that was going on and not exactly feeling like you fit in anywhere,” she remembered.

She said growing up in Fort Smith and in Arkansas, she didn’t have a positive view point on being transgender. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said she was in a bad space mentally, and the pandemic gave her time pause and reflect.

“It clicks in certain moments until you’ve really resonated with the fact that ‘Okay, maybe I was born in the wrong body’ and coming to terms with that,” she said. ” It was a lot of crying by myself and asking what does this mean?”

Eventually she took what she called the hardest step of her journey and decided to come out to her parents.

“When your kid comes to you with a gift of trust, they are giving you probably their most personal, private bit of information,” said Lacey. “I remember Aaron, my husband and I, said, ‘We do not want to get this wrong. We want to do the right thing we want to support our daughter, we went to listen to her.’ We started finding information, Googling, going to all the sources all the right sources, all the medical associations. There’s information out there and the first thing that it said was, ‘Find a good therapist.’ This needs to be talked out and hashed out and they need love and support and so that’s what we did.”

When the law was passed by the legislature, the Jennen family decided to do what they could to fight it.

They are one of four Arkansas families represented by the ACLU of Arkansas that brought this lawsuit forward, arguing that kids in Arkansas have a constitutionally protected right to gender affirming care.

“We’re just little people living in Fayetteville, and not being able to communicate with these people who are making decisions for you and for your family was really scary,” said Lacey. “So, we felt like we had no other choice but to join the lawsuit.

“I was raised that if you know your rights, stand your ground and plead your case,” said Sabrina. “That’s what we did.”

Parts of the process have been difficult though, especially the trial that happened back in November.

“I was having to sit in the courtroom alone with only the lawyers, and I had Chase Strangio next to me and we were just kind of passing doodles while they were discussing my confidential therapy record,” she said. “That was strange and tense.”

Seven months after the trial, and during Pride month, Judge Moody ruled against the state, saying it failed to prove gender affirming care for kids has more risks than other medical care provided to them.

“Judge Moody’s decision, he’s very clear that transgender health care is not experimental,” said Lacey. “He was very clear that the SAFE Act was discriminatory.”

“It’s very symbolic,” said Sabrina on the timing of the ruling coming down during Pride month. “It’s a reminder of the path LGBTQ+ people have been on for millennia because this has been going on for a long time.”

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin released a statement saying in part, “I am disappointed in the decision that prevents our state from protecting our children against dangerous medical experimentation under the moniker of ‘gender transition.’ I will continue fighting as long as it takes to stop providers from sterilizing children.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted her disappointment at the ruling saying in part, “This is not “care” – it’s activists pushing a political agenda at the expense of our kids and subjecting them to permanent and harmful procedures. Only in the far-Left’s woke vision of America is it not appropriate to protect children.”

AG Griffin said his office plans to appeal Moody’s decision to the 8th Circuit Court. There’s a possibility this case could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

According to the Human Rights Foundation, there are 20 states in the U.S. that have a law or policy banning gender-affirming care for people under the age of 18. Seven other states are considering such a ban.

Lacey said she is proud to support her daughter through this.

“It’s not taken lightly. This is our child,” she said. “Our whole purpose is to make sure she is happy, healthy and a kind human.”

Sabrina said this ruling sends a strong message.

“I’m a trans woman,” she said. “That’s what I am and there’s no amount of legislation or hate you can throw my way, or my friends way or anyone’s way that can change it.”

Sabrina, who is 17-years-old, graduated from Fayetteville High School early and is getting ready to go to Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts.