FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Plans to put a new gas station on the corner of W. North Street and Garland Avenue in Fayetteville move forward.

The Fayetteville Planning Commission rejected an appeal on December 11 from a local group looking to stop the construction of the Road Runner gas station.

Fayetteville Strong says it has safety concerns over the intersection where the gas station would be built.

“This is a very dangerous intersection already. So many cyclists, pedestrians and even drivers. There are so many collisions there already. So it’s a safety issue,” said Delani Bartlette with Fayetteville Strong.

The group says it will appeal the decision to the city board.