FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new plan to add more student apartments in Fayetteville is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Fayetteville Planning Commission voted in favor at Monday’s meeting of a new student housing and multi-family complex.

Planning commissioners voted 7-2 to vacate the North Gregg Avenue alley located near the Razorback Greenway and Trailside Yoga up the street from the University of Arkansas.

According to the plan, the complex would have nearly 200 units. The plan mentions it would include a parking garage, lounge space, fitness center and a rooftop pool.

Emma Minio is a graduate student at the University of Arkansas.

“It would be really, really important to have student dedicated housing near campus that’s open to grad students and undergrad students because a lot of the off-campus housing is either being bought up or renovated or creating like newer, larger units that are more expensive,” said Minio.

Minio says she appreciates the city taking action toward improving and increasing student housing in Fayetteville. She feels that finding housing on and off campus has always been a struggle, but she’s not alone.

Samson Parker is a senior at the University of Arkansas. He also agrees that finding housing has been an issue.

“It’s one of the most stressful, predatory, on the owner’s behalf. Raising rates every year by a significant amount, limited space. We have one of the densest, hardest-to-find housing markets in the nation,” said Parker.

The proposal will be heard by the Fayetteville City Council for approval of the land on November 9.