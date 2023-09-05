FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thanks to new proposed safety regulations in the City of Fayetteville, you may soon see some changes at local trails.

In an effort to keep cyclists safe, active transportation manager for the City of Fayetteville Matt Mihalevich says the city wants to propose new signs about e-bikes and e-motorcycles. But one resident says that might not be needed.

Aaron Huddleston has lived near and used the Razorback Greenway trail for two years. He says the trail stays busy almost every day.

“During the days and stuff other than just people walking. But at night, it gets pretty active with scooters. And no one really gets hurt. But it’s pretty fun seeing people on the trail for past two years” said Huddleston.

Despite the high traffic, he says he’s seen just one accident involving an e-scooter.

“In the past two years I’ve been on the trail, I’ve probably seen only like one cross with the scooters, like ever. And that’s very rare so I would say they’re pretty safe,” said Huddleston.

The City of Fayetteville plans to propose new changes for trail safety. Mihalevich says the current city ordinance allows e-bikes to have 750 watts.

“That is the way the state law defines an e-bike and the way our proposed language is going to define a sort of a cut off, not more than 750 watts of power,” said Mihalevich.

When e-bikes exceed that number, that’s when it becomes dangerous on soft surface trails.

“These have been rudding the trail and spinning out and causing safety issues by just by being just too powerful. For the other users out there,” said Mihalevich.

He wants to propose to the city to bring safety up a notch, this starts with signage.

“Our goal is to be able to put up some signs. We want to put up some signs that say, ‘No more than 750 watts on this trail,'” said Mihalevich.