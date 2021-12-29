Fayetteville plans to upgrade sidewalks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is gearing up to improve its sidewalks.

Next year’s city budget includes extra funding which will be used to repair and build sidewalks.

The city has a few major projects including construction of sidewalks on Happy Hollow Road.

Keith Shreve with the city of Fayetteville says some of the projects would improve people’s safety.

“Some of these projects will be working with property owners to get additional right-of-way, so we can sit the sidewalks back from the street to make them safer, more comfortable to walk on,” Shreve said.

With council approval, smaller improvements would begin early next year. Bigger projects will begin in the spring.