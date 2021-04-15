Fayetteville plans unveiling ceremonies for Nolan Richardson Drive and Leroy Pond Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville will officially unveil the new location of Nolan Richardson Drive and Leroy Pond Drive in two formal ceremonies April 16.

The official unveiling ceremony for Nolan Richardson Drive will take place at the corner of Razorback Road and the former Leroy Pond Drive at 2 p.m.

Attendees to the event are asked to park in Lot 56B. Parking will be free from noon to 5 p.m.

The ceremony for the new location of Leroy Pond Avenue will be at the Fayetteville National Cemetery entrance along the former Government Avenue at 3:30 p.m.

Parking is available for the event.

Speakers for both events will include Mayor Lioneld Jordan, University of Arkansas Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Yvette Murphy-Erby, UA Black Alumni Society President-Elect Dr. Synetra Hughes, and Fayetteville City Councilman D’Andre Jones.

Both ceremonies will be open to the public. Those in attendance will be asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing when possible.