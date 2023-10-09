FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department wants to crack down on underage drinking.

Officers say on October 6, they issued 49 underage drinking citations to 18 to 20-year-olds. Three people were arrested, two for fake IDs and one for a minor possessing alcohol.

Sgt. Tony Murphy says people drinking under 21 isn’t new, but has become a bigger issue that needs to be addressed.

“Over the last couple of weeks, last couple of months, it’s getting out of control in the entertainment district. So, we form this mobilization and put some extra officers down there just to let the establishments know and the underage drinkers know that the police are out there, and we are looking for it. And there are consequences,” said Murphy.

Murphy says officers are now in training to recognize underage drinking and fake IDs. The Fayetteville Police Department partnered with the University of Arkansas police and the Fayetteville Fire Department on underage drinking enforcement.