FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police say they arrested an armed man after a brief vehicle pursuit on June 15.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, officers responded to an armed man in the area of Daisy Lane.

Murphy says officers arrived on scene leading to a foot pursuit. The man ran to his vehicle and drove away leading to a short vehicle chase.

According to Murphy, the man eventually pulled over at 1240 N. Garland Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.