Fayetteville police arrest man wanted in connection to Los Angeles county murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested a suspect wanted on a First Degree Murder charge in Los Angeles County, California.

Police say that on January 29, Fayetteville detectives were contacted by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department in reference to a First Degree Murder suspect they believed was hiding in the Fayetteville area.

At approximately 9 AM Saturday morning, officers executed a search warrant at 501 Spruce Street in Fayetteville.

They arrested Gabriel Castillo, 19, who reportedly surrendered himself to authorities without incident.

Castillo is in custody awaiting extradition to California on First Degree Murder charges.