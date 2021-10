FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person they believe to be linked to a felony case.

Photos of the suspect can be found in the department’s Facebook post below.

According to the post, people can contact Det. Matthew Zimmerman at (479) 587-3529 with any information on the person seen in the photos.