Fayetteville Police break ground on new headquarters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department celebrated the ground-breaking of its new headquarters.

The site project is just off the northeast corner of West Deane Street and North Porter Road.

The campus will be home to both a fire station and a police station.

Both were approved as part of the 2019 special election receiving a 70% approval rating.

“The beauty of this location is just the visibility and we talked about community engagement and I think number one you want to be visible so your community knows where you are at. So we are going to be highly visible, highly accessible, and build a highly welcoming facility,” Chief Mike Reynolds said.

Chief Reynolds said they are hoping for a move in date of August 2022.