FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds is awarded this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood award.

The award is given each year to the city employee who best exemplifies Dr. King’s dream of equality, justice, and brotherhood.

Upon receiving the award, Chief Reynolds said in part, “I am proud to accept this award on behalf of the men and women of the Fayetteville Police Department, city staff, and our community.”